Leonardo Hurtado Meza
Sheboygan - Leonardo Hurtado Meza, age 75, of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico on November 6, 1944, the son of the late Juan and Veronica Meza Hurtado.
Leonardo grew up in Mexico City and attended local schools there. In 1950 he immigrated to the United States with his family. He was employed at Lakeside Foods for over fifteen years and then retired from Kleentest Products in 2002.
Leonardo loved going to the casino and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan also. He was known as the family taxi, making sure that all his nieces and nephews got to where they needed to go, especially school. Leonardo was a caring, honest, giving person and was always willing to help anyone.
Survivors include his seven brothers and sisters, Lazaro Hurtado, Martha Serna, Ignacio Hurtado, Maria Burt, Martin Meza, Maria Hernandez and Julio Meza. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His parents and a sister, Guadalupe Amador all preceded him in death.
A funeral service for Leonardo will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Adam L. Scheblein officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.
A special thank you is extended to the staff at St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to Leonardo.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020