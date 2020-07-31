Leonel "Cisco" Hernandez
Sheboygan - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leo "Cisco" Hernandez. He was born on April 19, 1956 in Laredo, Texas and was called to our Savior Jesus Christ on July 31, 2020. Cisco has gone home to join his parents Ramon T. Hernandez and Lina Martinez Hernandez. He is survived by his devoted son Brandon Hernandez and fiancé Kayla Green, his significant other Teresa Alby, his grandchildren Addison Eirich and Aria Hernandez, his brother and sisters Guadalupe Hernandez, Lidia Morales, twin siblings Ramon Hernandez Jr. and spouse Minnie, Lina Hernandez Jr., Lidia Morales, Lisa Martinez and spouse Rose, Margarita Ramos, Rita Romero and spouse Rome, Estela Hernandez, Betty Zavala, Rachel Rosales and spouse Rene and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. Also left to cherish his memory were his devoted colleagues and friends who worked at the Sartori Cheese Factory with him. Cisco was proud of his Chicano/Mexican American lineage and was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team. He was a dedicated and hardworking man that had always prided himself on his looks, his zest for life, the women he loved before and living everyday as his last.
A memorial service for Cisco will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. Bill Rishel officiating. Friends may call on Friday, at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
