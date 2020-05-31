Leonore M. SchmidtSheboygan - Leonore M. Schmidt, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away early Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.Born October 13, 1929 in Tellingstedt, Germany, Leonore was a daughter of the late Detlef and Minna Tiedye Knaack. She attended school in Germany. On September 24, 1955, she was united in marriage to Botho H. Schmidt in Cedar Lake, Indiana.Leonore worked for over 20 years at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center before her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. She enjoyed traveling, going up north, word puzzles, dancing and baby-sitting her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Botho Schmidt, Sheboygan; her daughter, Karita (Mike) Larsen, Sheboygan Falls; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Mark) Bimmel, Sheboygan Falls, Christopher (Lisa) Schmidt, Sheboygan Falls, Kaitlyn Larsen, Sheboygan, and Joshua Larsen, Plymouth; five great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Schmidt; her sister, Helga Geisler; and her brothers, John (Marlene), Helmut, and Hans Adolf Knaack.Funeral services for Leonore will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 3027 Wilgus Avenue. Rev. Bryan Osladil will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Covid-19 precautions and social distancing will be observed. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.A memorial fund has been established in her name for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Leonore's arrangements.