LeRoy F. Pasket
Kiel - LeRoy Pasket,79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
LeRoy was born January 19, 1941 in Sheboygan, the son of Frank and Ruby (nee Golz) Pasket. He attended school in Plymouth, graduating in 1958.
On May 12, 1962 he was united in marriage with Ruth Ann Walvoord in Oostburg at First Reformed Church.
For 33 years, LeRoy worked at Plenco in Sheboygan, retiring in 2003. He also helped run his wife's business, Ruth Ann's Concessions.
A member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, LeRoy was also a dedicated Republican who volunteered at the GOP offices for elections. He enjoyed fishing, boating and square dancing with Ruth Ann. The couple also enjoyed being host parents for foreign college students at Lakeland College.
LeRoy is survived by her son Lee (Sandy) Pasket of Kiel and their children Nathan and Autumn. He is further survived by his sisters Jeanette Wimmler, Diane Schneider and Sherry Meyer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann and sisters Audrey Zittel and Lorene Savrsnik
Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 1127 Eisner Ave. in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the church on Wednesday from 11:00AM-12:00PM. LeRoy will be laid to rest beside Ruth Ann at Kiel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church.
