Leroy Frank "Fritz" WiltgenSheboygan - Leroy Frank "Fritz" Wiltgen, 91, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020 at his home.Born March 15, 1929 in Cedar Grove, Leroy was the only child of the late Fred Frank and Florence Josephine Holzschuh Wiltgen. He attended Sheboygan Falls area schools through the 8th grade. He then studied as a fieldstone mason under his father's direction before earning his Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman journeyman's card. He was united in marriage to his high school sweet heart of 6 years, Gerraine Faye Petersen at her families home. They were married for 68 years (74 years together) before Geri preceded him in death on December 1, 2019. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army Signal Corp as a radio repairman.He was a highly valued brick and block layer for Quasius Brothers General Contractors for nearly 30 years. He also worked for Hamann Construction, CD Smith and many others. He was known by his peers as a terrific mechanic, often times charged with the most difficult aspects of the job. He retired after 50 years in the trade and was a proud Gold Card Union Member of the BAC. He enjoyed bowling on a league at Fox's Lanes in Sheboygan bowling for his in-laws who owned Petersen's Bar. Saturday was always "race night" at the Plymouth Fair Grounds and other race tracks. This often involved quick hamburger grill outs in order to get to the track on time.He is survived by his son, Terry (Kathy) Wiltgen, Denmark, WI; his step grandson, Christopher (Nicole) Pasternak, Hobart, WI; step great grandchildren, Alexander and Charlotte Pasternak, Hobart, WI; his foster sister-in-law, Janice (Dennis) Manthei, Kansas City, MO; foster nieces and nephew, Debbie (Steve) Knoener, Scott (Mary) Bannier, Rene (Marc) Apps, and Cheryl (Steve "Bing") Holzwart; other relatives and friends.Besides his parents and his wife, Geri, he was preceded in death by his son, Jon "Jack" Wiltgen in 1980 at the age of 22 years.Private family services will take place. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park next to his wife Geri and son Jack.A memorial fund has been established in his name.The family would like to thank Leroy's angelic neighbors and friends, the nurses and staff of Tender Hearts Senior Care and St. Nicholas Home health and Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Leroy's arrangements.