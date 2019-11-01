|
LeRoy J. Kellner
Sheboygan - LeRoy J. Kellner of Sheboygan, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 at Harvest Home where he had been residing.
LeRoy was born December 24, 1927 in Sheboygan to Henry and Ella Zimmermann Kellner. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1946. On July 3, 1948, LeRoy married Gertrude Franz at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Sheboygan. They celebrated their 65th anniversary in July of 2013. Gert preceded him in death on May 12, 2014. LeRoy was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Gale, and sister, Ruth. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan. He enjoyed playing softball and was an avid Packers fan. He was also a member of Turner Hall. His greatest joys were camping, fishing in remote areas of Canada, traveling the U.S, especially Alaska, and spending time with family and friends.
LeRoy served 2 years in the United States Army during the Korean War. He received Korean Ribbons with 2 bronze service stars - United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Previous employment included Plastic's Engineering and numerous other types of employment.
LeRoy is survived by his sons, Kevin (Betty), Mark (Ann), Dr. Kurtis (Ruby) and Craig (Mary Jo), all of Sheboygan; his nine grandchildren, Jamie (Sean) Collins, Justin Kellner, Jesse (Tera) Kellner, Kristina (Jason) Wery, Amanda (Ben) Shaske, Jennifer (Tyler) Wegner, Angela (Doug) Anderson, Tracy (Tom) Smith, and Dr. Alan (Dr. Kate Dielentheis) Kellner; and eighteen great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Maxine Franz and Clara Franz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for LeRoy will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation, 1132 Superior Avenue. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Nicholas Hospital, Harvest Home Senior Living and St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice.
A memorial fund has been established in his name for Harvest Home Senior Living.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with LeRoy's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019