Leslie Karpinski
1974 - 2020
Leslie Karpinski

Cascade - Leslie Lynn Karpinski, 46, of Cascade, WI, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 8, 2020, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Leslie Knight was born on August 28, 1974, to Bonnie Stumpner in Columbia, Missouri.

Leslie was a kind, compassionate, and loving wife and mother of four. She married Jeffrey Karpinski on March 13, 1993, in Jackson, Wisconsin. Together, Leslie and Jeffrey raised Michael, Mitchell, Madison, and Melody. Leslie was the type of person who would do anything for anyone. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

In her spare time, Leslie loved to go camping with family and friends. She was a proud ABATE member, and was often in charge of putting together family campouts for the group.

Leslie will be missed by her loving husband of 27 years, Jeffrey; her children, Michael (Stephanie), Mitchell (Katie), Madison, and Melody; her grandchildren, Allison, Conner, and Weston; her mother, Bonnie (John) Stumpner; her brother, Frank Knight; her brothers-in-law, Mark (Bridgette), Dave, and Jim Karpinski. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, family, and many friends.

Leslie was preceded in death by Jeffrey's parents, Dennis and Patricia Karpinski.

A celebration of life will be held to honor Leslie at a later date.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
