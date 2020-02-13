|
|
Lester W. Kracht
Town of Greenbush - Lester W. Kracht, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home to his heavenly father Thursday morning (February 13, 2020). His 92 year journey on this earth was well done and now finished.
He was born in the Town of Rhine on November 15, 1927, a son of the late Otto and Magdaline (Dirks) Kracht.
On April 25, 1953, he married Betty Schroeder at New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush, WI.
He graduated from the 8th grade then worked on dairy farms until buying the Schroeder homestead in the Town of Greenbush in 1953. Lester and his wife farmed until his retirement.
Lester served in the United States Army in Korea from 1954-1955. He was an active member of the Haslee-Doebert-Schmidt American Legion Post #261 of Greenbush.
He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush and was active on many committees throughout the years. He was a longtime member of the Greenbush Volunteer Fire Department and also belonged to the Farm Bureau.
Lester enjoyed gardening (especially roses), playing 31 with his grandchildren and spending time with his loving family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Betty of Greenbush; five children, Ellen (Glenn) Luedtke of Adell, James (Mary) Kracht of Greenbush, Judy (Jon) Sommer of Plymouth, Michael (Teresa) Kracht of Las Vegas, and Arthur (Rhonda) Kracht of Manitowoc; seven grandchildren, Brian Bronkhorst of Plymouth, DeAnn (Jason) Solis of Sheboygan Falls, Eric (Kelly) Kracht of Greenbush, Elizabeth (Dan) Schielke of West Bend, Rachel Sommer of Racine, Donald Kracht of Utah, William Kracht of Las Vegas; three great-grandchildren, Mason Kracht, Alex Kracht, and Jacob Solis; one sister, Florence (Norbert) Mallmann of Chilton; one brother, Raymond Kracht of Plymouth; and three sisters-in-law, Nancy Kracht of Lomira, Dorothy Levsen of Plymouth, and Alice Kimme of Howards Grove.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Scott Kracht; six brothers, LeRoy Kracht, Palmer (Florence) Kracht, Wallace (Beverly) Kracht, Alvin (Loretta) Kracht, Orville Kracht, and Henry Kracht; sister, Evelyn (Eldor)Sass; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Marion Case, Tony Levsen, Eugene Kimme, Lucille (Willard) Matzdorf, and Pat Kracht.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday evening (February 16, 2020) at 6:00 P.M. at New Hope United Methodist Church, W7797 Center Street, Greenbush, WI. Rev. Ric Olson, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at the CHURCH on Sunday (Feb. 16) from 3:00 P.M. until the time of services.
The Haslee-Doebert-Schmidt American Legion Post #261 of Greenbush will conduct Military Rites following the services at Church Sunday evening.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Lester's name for New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush and the Haslee-Doebert-Schmidt American Legion Post #261.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to staff of Aurora Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Lester.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020