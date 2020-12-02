Lila Mae Christensen Andrews
Plymouth - Lila Mae Christensen Andrews, age 80, of Plymouth, WI, passed away on December 1, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center with her loving family by her side due to COVID 19.
She was born on May 29, 1940 in Peshtigo, WI, a daughter of the late Clarence and Joyce (Ellison) Ninneman.
On September 4, 1959, she married Alfred L. Christensen. The couple resided in Plymouth and remained married for 27 years. He preceded her in death on December 27, 1986.
On September 7, 1991, she married Keith D. Andrews. The couple resided at KA Campground, Plymouth, Wisconsin and remained married for 21 years. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2012.
She was member of Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbeulah Wisconsin and a member of the Ladies Aid. She truly enjoyed being a member of the Generation's Community Center, where she received many certifications and letters of appreciation for her hard work and dedication. She enjoyed reading to the children, serving lunches, making treats and teaching exercise class to the fellow friends and community members.
Other jobs included Guide at Wadehouse, Store manager at Pranges, Manager of the Giftshop at Kohler, President and member of the PTA.
She enjoyed her morning cup of cappuccino, oatmeal with blueberry with a drizzle of homemade maple syrup. Sending birthday cards to her extended family was necessary. Lila loved taking daily walks (where every dog had to say hello), doing puzzles, church activities, watching the Hallmark channel, going up north to visit family and collecting antique teapots. Those who had the pleasure of meeting Lila knew of her kindheartedness, generosity, outgoingness, and willingness to help.
Survivors include eight children: Wendy (Mark) Rosenthal, Brian Christensen, Michael Christensen, Jeffery (Marybeth) Christensen, James Christensen, Todd (Pam) Christensen, Timothy Christensen and Tami (Gerald) Moore; 20 Grandchildren; and 19 Great-grandchildren.
She is further survived by siblings: Terry (Edna) Ninneman, Tom (Lavern) Ninneman, Janet (Jerry) Beck, Mary (Fred) Sepsted, Margret (Dan) Miller, Robert (Mary) Ninneman and John (Margi) Ninneman; brother-in-law: Dan Welsch; other brothers and sisters-in-law and many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim Ninneman.
Private family services will be held on Sunday (December 6, 2020) at 1:00 PM and will be live streamed on the Suchon Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Donald Johnson, Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbeulah, will officiate.
A public visitation requiring masks and social distancing will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth, Sunday (Dec. 6, 2020) from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Burial will take place at Greenbush Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Lila's name for Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbeulah.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Hospice Team for the wonderful care and compassion given to Lila.