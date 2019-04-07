Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Verhelst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Verhelst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lila Verhelst Obituary
Lila Verhelst

Oostburg - Lila Elvira Verhelst, 99, of Appleton, formerly of Oostburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at The Bridges of Appleton.

Lila Rauwerdink was born on January 6, 1920, in Town of Lima, WI, to Garrett and Jennie (Faas) Rauwerdink. She was a 1938 graduate of Waldo High School.

On June 4, 1941, Lila married Donald Verhelst. Lila was a dedicated homemaker, caring for her children and husband.

Lila was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Oostburg. She enjoyed music, cooking, baking, dancing, and spending time up north at their cottage.

Lila is survived by her son, Conrad Verhelst of De Pere; daughter, Kay (Jeff) Vaughan of Greenville; two grandchildren, Valerie (Rod) Voegtline, Pam (Chris) Zabel; two great-grandchildren, Anthony Zabel, Lindsay Zabel. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Verhelst; brother, Marvin (Nell) Rauwerdink; and a sister, Audrey (Carlos) Dickenson.

A service to celebrate Lila's life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11:30 am at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg with Rev. Brian Jacobson officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 am until the time of service at 11:30 am. Inurnment will take place at Hartman Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Oostburg.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Verhelst family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now