Lila Verhelst
Oostburg - Lila Elvira Verhelst, 99, of Appleton, formerly of Oostburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at The Bridges of Appleton.
Lila Rauwerdink was born on January 6, 1920, in Town of Lima, WI, to Garrett and Jennie (Faas) Rauwerdink. She was a 1938 graduate of Waldo High School.
On June 4, 1941, Lila married Donald Verhelst. Lila was a dedicated homemaker, caring for her children and husband.
Lila was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Oostburg. She enjoyed music, cooking, baking, dancing, and spending time up north at their cottage.
Lila is survived by her son, Conrad Verhelst of De Pere; daughter, Kay (Jeff) Vaughan of Greenville; two grandchildren, Valerie (Rod) Voegtline, Pam (Chris) Zabel; two great-grandchildren, Anthony Zabel, Lindsay Zabel. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Verhelst; brother, Marvin (Nell) Rauwerdink; and a sister, Audrey (Carlos) Dickenson.
A service to celebrate Lila's life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11:30 am at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg with Rev. Brian Jacobson officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 am until the time of service at 11:30 am. Inurnment will take place at Hartman Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Oostburg.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Verhelst family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 7, 2019