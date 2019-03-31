|
Lillian LaVerne Wrensch
Sheboygan - Heaven Gained an Angel, Lillian LaVerne Wrensch was Born on March 6, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital of Sheboygan. Lillian was 2 Days Old When God Called Her Home on March 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital of Green Bay.
Lillian is the Daughter of Cheyenne (Hoftiezer) Wrensch and Robert Dayton.
Lillian is Watching Over Her Twin Sister Lydia. She is Also Survived By Her Grandparents, Cory & Sue Wrensch, and Ross (Friend Tristan) Dayton. Along With Many Other Family Members Who Loved Her. A Private Memorial Service Will Be Held at a Later Date.
Lillian's Family Would Like to Thank All the Staff at Both Hospitals Who Took Care of Our Angel.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 31, 2019
