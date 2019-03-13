Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Hammel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Hammel


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian M. Hammel Obituary
Lillian M. Hammel

Plymouth - Lillian M. Hammel, age 90, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Sunday (March 10, 2019) at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility in Plymouth.

She was born on November 30, 1928 in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Arnold E. and Inez (Kriegsman) Hoover.

On June 7, 1952, Lillian married Lyle N. Hammel in Chicago, Illinois. The couple resided in the St. Louis, MO area before moving to Plymouth in 1989. Her husband preceded her in death on December 8, 2005.

Lillian was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.

She loved animals and had numerous dogs, was a member of the Bird Watching Club in Plymouth, and enjoyed doing crafts, going out to eat, and traveling throughout the United States and Europe with her husband.

Lillian is survived: One Brother: Charles (Myra) Hoover of Michigan and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She will be deeply missed by her dear friends who kept in touch with her every single day.

Funeral services will be held on Friday morning (March 15, 2019) at 11:00 A.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. John Schultz, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth will officiate. Burial will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Suchon Funeral Home on Friday (March 15) from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Lillian's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchon.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now