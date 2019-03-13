|
Lillian M. Hammel
Plymouth - Lillian M. Hammel, age 90, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Sunday (March 10, 2019) at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility in Plymouth.
She was born on November 30, 1928 in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Arnold E. and Inez (Kriegsman) Hoover.
On June 7, 1952, Lillian married Lyle N. Hammel in Chicago, Illinois. The couple resided in the St. Louis, MO area before moving to Plymouth in 1989. Her husband preceded her in death on December 8, 2005.
Lillian was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
She loved animals and had numerous dogs, was a member of the Bird Watching Club in Plymouth, and enjoyed doing crafts, going out to eat, and traveling throughout the United States and Europe with her husband.
Lillian is survived: One Brother: Charles (Myra) Hoover of Michigan and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She will be deeply missed by her dear friends who kept in touch with her every single day.
Funeral services will be held on Friday morning (March 15, 2019) at 11:00 A.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. John Schultz, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth will officiate. Burial will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Suchon Funeral Home on Friday (March 15) from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Lillian's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchon.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 13, 2019