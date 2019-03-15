|
Linda E. Nowicki
Plymouth - Linda Eileen Nowicki, age 71, of Plymouth, passed away on March 13, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on July 19, 1947 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Willard and Janet (Goebel) Davis.
Linda attended St. John Lutheran Grade School in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1965.
On September 30, 1967, she married John Paul Nowicki at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2016.
She worked at Vanity Box in Kiel, Mary Jane's in Plymouth for 25 years and most recently at Shear Delight in Plymouth for 25 years before retiring in July of 2018 after over 50 years of being a beautician, where many clients became like a second family to her.
Linda was a lifelong member at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth and enjoyed seeing her friends there at the Saturday evening service. She also belonged to various church groups through the years.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. During the past 2 years, she enjoyed hiking at different parks and trails and packing picnic lunches to enjoy. She also enjoyed her morning walks and helping her oldest daughter at the family nursery, J&L Greenhouse, that John started over 40 years ago. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family.
Survivors include her three children: Carrie (Richard) Jenss of Waldo, John Christopher (Nuala) Nowicki of Suamico and Deanna (David) Wallace of New Holstein; Three grandchildren: Natasha Nowicki of Milwaukee, John Reilly Nowicki of Suamico, and Samuel Wallace of New Holstein; One brother-in-law Steve (Janet) Nowicki, and Three sisters-in-law: Joy (Blair) McMillan, Nancy (Rick) Johnson, and Mary (Paul) Boucher. She is also survived by many friends and other relatives.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Paul.
Following Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held on Sunday (March 17, 2019) at 3:00 P.M. at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. John Schultz, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, will officiate.
Visitation will be held on Sunday (March 17) at the Suchon Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until time of services.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Matthews, nurses, and staff at Matthews Oncology of Sheboygan for their excellent care during these last 3 years. We also would like to thank the nurses and staff at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital for their wonderful care.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 15, 2019