Linda F. Coulson
Sheboygan - Linda F. Coulson, age 73, of Sheboygan passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her family.
She was born in Sheboygan on September 8, 1946, to the late William and Leona (Widder) Lorenz. She attended local schools and graduated from North High School in 1965. On November 9, 1974, Linda was united in marriage to Robert Coulson in Sheboygan where they blended two families to become one. Linda worked hard as a CNA at Heritage Nursing Home, Community Home Nursing, and St. Nicholas Hospital.
Linda was a beautiful, amazing, caring, strong, and incredible woman who loved taking care of others. She had a love for the holidays, especially Christmas and Halloween.
Linda is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Scott Sumner, Tim Sumner, James Coulson, Sara (John) Pfister, David (Carol) Coulson, and Robin (Dave Bitter) Edler; grandchildren, Dillon, Bailey, Tanya, Alisha, Zach, Taylor, Danon, Ben, and Billy; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother Edward Lorenz.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Linda on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N 8th St. in Sheboygan from 3PM until 6PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Linda's name.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Sheboygan Medical Arts, Coulis Cardiology, St. Nicholas Hospital, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their dedication and compassion during the years of care. Your kindness and support is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019