Linda Foshag
West Bend - Linda J. Foshag (nee McMullen), 72, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday November 1, 2020.
She was born on August 20, 1948 to the late Francis and Helen (nee Platz) McMullen in Sheboygan, WI. She graduated from Plymouth High School. On September 14, 1974 she was united in marriage to Thomas Foshag in Sheboygan. Linda worked for the West Bend Company for 15 years, she then worked for the West Bend School District as an attendance secretary for 20 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in West Bend. Linda volunteered at Cedar Lake for a number of years and enjoyed traveling and gardening. Above all, family was the most important thing to her. She loved them with all her heart and she will live on through them. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Thomas Foshag; three children, Jill (Jesse) Howard, Adam (Kristina) Foshag, and John (Mariah) Foshag; four beloved grandchildren, Joseph Howard, Thomas Howard, Helen Foshag, and Robert Foshag; a sister, Judy (Joe) Lyons; five brothers, Gary (Bonnie) McMullen, Dennis McMullen, Lee McMullen, Pat (Pauline) McMullen, and Mike (Shelley) McMullen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Alice McMullen.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Burfeind and the staff at Kraemer Cancer Center for their exceptional care and support.
A visitation for Linda will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
A Funeral service in remembrance of Linda will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 809 6th St., West Bend, with private Entombment to follow. Service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kraemer Cancer Center in Linda's name are appreciated.
