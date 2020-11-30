Linda Goeser
New Holstein - Linda M. Goeser, age 69, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.
Linda was born to Jim and Beverly (Kramer) Richards on December 5, 1950. Linda grew up in Batavia and graduated from Random Lake High School and later married Charles "Chuck" Kujawski. Chuck's service in the Air Force brought the couple and their two children across the country to many different military bases.
Linda worked many jobs over her lifetime, but most recently worked as a caregiver in home healthcare.
Linda was very passionate about her love for animals. Over her lifetime she raised goats, had a cat, and owned many dogs. She liked to cook and travel with her former husband, Jim, when he was on the road trucking.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Melonie Kujawski - Pfeifer; son, Jody Kujawski; grandchildren, Kaylanie (Matt) Story, Austin Pfeifer, Makenzie Pfeifer, Jordan Pfeifer, Serena (Chris) Kujawski, Cheyanne Kujawski, and Briten Kujawski.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Chuck; husband, Jim; and brother, Daniel Richards.
To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
.