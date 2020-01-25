|
Linda Jean Seider
Sheboygan Falls - Linda Jean Seider, 71, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Linda was born on September 10, 1948, in Sheboygan, WI to Ero and Edith (Stromer) Kemppainen. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.
On July 24, 1982, Linda married Kenneth Seider in Sheboygan Falls. Linda was employed at Kohler Co. in customer service for many years until her retirement.
She was lifetime member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls, where she enjoyed participating in Bible Study. Linda was also a Volunteer Teacher at AWANA with St. Paul's. She enjoyed reading to children at Bookworm Gardens, shopping, traveling, and especially spending time with her grandkids.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ken; son, Craig (Missy) Seider; three daughters, Becky (Eric) Phelan, Kim (Steve) Rauwerdink and Kris (Tim) Jahnke; four grandchildren, Elaina Seider, Angela Rauwerdink, Renee Rauwerdink and Samuel Rauwerdink; brother, Tom (Dee) Kemppainen; two sisters-in-law, Marlys Seider and Betty Spielvogel; brother-in-law, Lyle (Barbara) Seider; and other extended family members.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ero and Edith; two brothers-in-law, Virgil Seider and Mike Spielvogel; and sister-in-law, Vivian (Ralph) Zinkgraf.
A funeral service to celebrate Linda's life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1:00 pm at St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating. A burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in Linda's name for St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Seider family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020