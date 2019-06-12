Linda L. Frazier



Sheboygan - Linda L. Frazier, age 61, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. She was born in Sheboygan on September 23, 1957, the daughter of Eugene and Alice Kolb Frazier.



Linda attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1976. She was employed as bus driver Sheboygan Transit for 13 years. Linda enjoyed baking and crafts.



Survivors include her father, Eugene Frazier; two sisters, Susan Frazier and Connie (Denis) Strode-Jackson; two brothers, Randy Frazier and Jeffrey (Lynn) Frazier, all of Sheboygan; and a niece, Nicole (Matthew) D'Imperio, of South Carolina. Other relatives and friends further survive. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Frazier.



A funeral service for Linda will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Linda's name. A special thank you is extended to Dr. Fuhrman, Angel at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary