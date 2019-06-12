Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home
1535 S. 12th St.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home
1535 S. 12th St.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Frazier


1957, - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda L. Frazier Obituary
Linda L. Frazier

Sheboygan - Linda L. Frazier, age 61, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. She was born in Sheboygan on September 23, 1957, the daughter of Eugene and Alice Kolb Frazier.

Linda attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1976. She was employed as bus driver Sheboygan Transit for 13 years. Linda enjoyed baking and crafts.

Survivors include her father, Eugene Frazier; two sisters, Susan Frazier and Connie (Denis) Strode-Jackson; two brothers, Randy Frazier and Jeffrey (Lynn) Frazier, all of Sheboygan; and a niece, Nicole (Matthew) D'Imperio, of South Carolina. Other relatives and friends further survive. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Frazier.

A funeral service for Linda will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Linda's name. A special thank you is extended to Dr. Fuhrman, Angel at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now