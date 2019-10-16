|
|
Linda M. Boos
- - Linda M. (Wildman) Boos born March 1, 1971 passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 11, 2019. Linda was the daughter of Bruce Wildman and Anita Happel.
Linda was proceeded in death by her father Bruce Wildman and sisters Lori, Lisa, and Angela and grandparents Henry and Marquerite Eldridge of Antigo and Bill and Fern Wildman of Antigo.
Linda is survived by her mother Anita (Donlee) Happel of Kiel, Step brother Tony (Heather) Happel of Florida, and by six brothers Matthew (Dolores) Wildman of Sheboygan, Mark (YuWang) Wildman of Plymouth, Luke (Sheila) Wildman of Howards Grove, John (Amy) Wildman of Oostburg, Bobby (friend Michelle) of Manitowoc, Andrew (Amy) Wildman of Sheboygan, and one sister Charmin (Joe) Sanders of Mishicot.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019