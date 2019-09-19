|
|
Lisa M. Biemann
Sheboygan - Lisa M. Biemann (nee O'Hearn) passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home in Sheboygan. She was 57 years old.
Lisa was born May 1, 1962 in Appleton, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (nee Haas) O'Hearn. In 1980 Lisa graduated from Appleton High School - West; she went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree and a Masters Degree in Educational Psychology from UW Milwaukee.
On August 25, 1984 she was united in marriage with Richard Biemann in Appleton.
For nearly 20 years, Lisa served as the guidance counselor at Grant Elementary School. She was an integral part of the Grant School Family, and influenced the lives of countless students and families. She leaves behind a legacy of support, compassion, respect, and love. Prior to Grant Elementary, Lisa worked for Catholic Charities for over 10 years as a counselor.
Lisa was a member of First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ as well as the Wisconsin Guidance Counselor Association. She was an avid gardener who loved birds and enjoyed traveling, playing cards, participating in book clubs and above all, spending time with her family.
Lisa is survived by her husband Richard and their children: Gretchen of Milwaukee, Mary of Quito, Ecuador and John of Eugene, OR. She is further survived by her parents Thomas and Mary O'Hearn of Appleton, brother Stephen (Lisa) O'Hearn of Munich, Germany, sister Paula (Jay) Ulch of Franklin, brothers and sisters-in-law: David Biemann of Milwaukee, Daniel (Ruth) Biemann of Waukesha, Patricia Higgins of Milwaukee, Paul Biemann of Milwaukee, Margaret (Carl) Komp of Wauwatosa and John (Erika) Biemann of Wauwatosa, nieces, nephews, other relatives, her Grant Elementary School family and many, many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 310 Bluff Ave. in Sheboygan. Pastors Jim and Julia Hollister will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the church on Saturday from 12:00 -2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mental Health America - Sheboygan to support Lisa's passion for mindfulness practice in schools.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019