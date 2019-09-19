|
|
Lisa Whelton
Sheboygan - Lisa Jo (Landwehr) Whelton peacefully went to be with her Lord surrounded by those she loved on Tuesday September 17, 2019. Lisa was born in Sheboygan, July 13th, 1965, a daughter of the late Howard and Phyllis (Stentz) Landwehr. She attended school in Howards Grove and was a 1984 graduate of Howards Grove High School. Lisa received a BA from Lakeland College and her master's degree from Aurora College in Aurora, Illinois. She attained a life teaching certification in the State of Wisconsin.
The passion of Lisa's life was music. Lisa sang in Lakeland College Touring Choir, the Lakeshore Choral, soloing in Poland and other places in Europe. She sang for over 10 years with the Sheboygan Symphony Chorus.
Lisa was most recently a Stephen's Minister at St. Johns. She had been a Sunday School teacher and member of the choir at Immanuel UCC. She was cantor at the former St. Mary's Catholic School in Port Washington for two years. Lisa was a member of the Elks Lodge BPOE 299 in Sheboygan.
Lisa translated her passion for music into her career by becoming an elementary school vocal music teacher. She began her career at St. Mary's Catholic School in Port Washington, then in 1992, came to the Sheboygan School District, teaching at Lincoln Erdman School, where she taught for the last 28 ½ year, along with Jefferson, Cooper, Grant and Cleveland Elementary schools.
Lisa loved her students and wanted them to love music just as she did. Three of her former students have become music teachers in the Sheboygan Area School District. Her students remember her for the choirs "LUCK" (Landwehr's Ultimate Choir Kids), and "JAM" (Jefferson's Awesome Musicians), Immanuel UCC, Zion UCC (God's Gang), St. Luke's UMC and last, but not least, St. John's UCC "KFC" (Kids for Christ).
Lisa married Rev. Gregory Whelton on March 22, 2014. Lisa loved to share the ride with Greg on their Harley, loving the journey more than the destination. Lisa sang for many weddings, funerals, and other occasions throughout her life including the National Anthem at the races in Plymouth for her brother-in-law Bradley Ruh's 30th birthday. Lisa brought her radiant smile, joy and song wherever she went.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Gregory Whelton, step-mother Luella Landwehr, brother Bruce Landwehr, sisters Debbie (Shane) Murphy, Connie (Bradley) Ruh, Lori Lauersdorf, Bonnie Bohlman, and sister-in-law Jody Whelton, special nieces Amy Rowe & Sage Brown, special nephew Chad (Crystal) Whelton, other nieces and nephews. Lisa was also preceded in death by her brother Larry Landwehr, and brother-in-law Grant Whelton.
Friends of all ages may call on the family at St. Johns United Church of Christ, corner of Lincoln and North 13th Street, Sheboygan on Friday, September 20th, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm, continuing Saturday September 21st from 9am until the Elks 299 Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Service following at 1pm, with the Reverend William Rishel and Pastor Dan Krueger co-officiating. Interment will be in the Whelton family plot in Thomas Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Lisa's name to the Lisa J. Whelton Music Scholarship.
Reverend Greg would like to thank the staff of St. Vincent's Critical Care Center in Green Bay, St. Mary's ICU Staff in Green Bay and the staff of Sharon Richardson Community Hospice Sheboygan, for the loving care Lisa received.
Online condolence may be sent at www.Ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019