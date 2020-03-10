|
Grafton - Lloyd Tupper began eternal life with his Savior on March 7, 2020, at the age of 85, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family, friends, and special companion, Patricia Bergmanis. He was born and raised in Sheboygan county, WI on March 17, 1934 to Abner and Viola (Keitel) Tupper, and was a descendant of one of that county's most well-known pioneer families. Lloyd's first marriage to Gertrude Schumacher produced 5 children: David, Steven, Sandra, Daniel, and Russell Tupper. After this marriage ended, he met and married Marion (Albers) Tupper on July 26, 1969, and became a loving father to her 4 children, Cheryl, Angela, Michael, and Joseph. Being avid outdoor enthusiasts, they spent many years together, enjoying the outdoors, hunting, fishing, cross-country skiing, backpacking, canoeing, gardening, and bird-watching until Marion's passing in 2015. Lloyd's working career included owning an A&W Root Beer Drive-in in Hartford, WI, and being a machinist at American Can Co. In Milwaukee. But his proudest achievement was being the founder and owner of Landmark Supply, located in the historic Mill in downtown Cedarburg and Menomonee Falls.
Lloyd is survived by his sister, Betty (Kress), 8 children and stepchildren, 19 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, WI, with a private ceremony for the family at a later date. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of Ascension Columbia St. Mary's hospital in Mequon for their kind and professional care during Lloyd's final days. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020