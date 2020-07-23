Lloyd Luecke
Sheboygan Falls - Lloyd G. Luecke passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2020 at his home in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by his family. He was 90 years old.
Lloyd was born July 17, 1930 in the town of Herman, son of Walter and Lydia (nee Woepse) Luecke. He attended Trinity Grade School in Howards Grove and graduated from Kiel High School in 1948. On February 9, 1957, he was united in marriage with Judith Kober at Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove.
From 1958-1973, he ran Howards Grove Improvement Company with his brother-in-law. In 1973, he started his own home improvement and roofing business, Luecke Siding and Roofing. God blessed him with a flourishing local business which his son Doug took over after Lloyd's retirement in 1992.
A strong believer in Jesus as his Savior, Lloyd was a devout member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he belonged to the Men's Club. He was a past member of Howards Grove Rod and Gun Club, Lakeshore Driftbusters, the Cooked Cheese Card Club and the "DNR" group. "Poor Lloyd" loved fishing, hunting, a good dessert, celebrating Lloyd Fest, and time spent with friends, both old and new. Above all, he cherished time with his family. Lloyd, "a good guy", always did things his way and leaves behind a legacy of hard work, honesty and humor. His many stories will live on.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy and their children: Brad Luecke (Lynn Hutterer) of Howards Grove, Doug (Kristi) Luecke of Sheboygan, Brett (Lisa) Luecke of Brookfield, Jeff (Heather) Luecke of Waukesha and Anne (Jim) McCraw of Howards Grove. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren: Jamie, Cassie, Katie, Cory, Marc, Mitch, Jesse, Cole, Natalie, Claire, Nelson, Teddy and Drew; 11 great-grandchildren: Braden, Grace, Emmy, Lloyd, Luisa, Eden, Dougie, Miles, Evelyn, Parker and Ava; sister Marian Gerke of Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his grandsons Nicholas and Jacob Luecke, and his brothers Jerome, William and Earl Luecke.
A private family funeral will be held, and Lloyd will be laid to rest in Trinity Cemetery. A public visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, W2776 Hwy 32 in Howards Grove.
Your cooperation is appreciated in following the recommendations of the CDC; you are asked to maintain physical distancing, use hand sanitizer, and wear a face mask or covering while attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
