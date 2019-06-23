|
Lloyd R. Hoffmann
Adell - Lloyd R. Hoffmann of Adell, WI, passed away peacefully at his home in the early hours of Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 89.
He was born in Racine, WI on October 16, 1929, to Robert J. and Lucille (Parks) Hoffmann. He attended grade school in Racine, then enrolled at Racine County Agricultural High School in Rochester, WI, where he met his wife, Wilma (Billie Lou) Kuecker, daughter of Clarence and Alta Olsen Kuecker. After graduation, he served in the Air Force for two years, then married Wilma on January 27, 1951 in Rochester. He got a teaching degree from Whitewater Teacher's College (now UW-Whitewater) in 1954 and taught in the Mequon-Thiensville Public School system for over thirty years, at Range Line Elementary, Lakeshore Middle School and finally at Donges Bay Elementary.
He and Wilma owned a hobby farm just outside of Little Kohler, WI where they raised four children, Peggy Hoffmann of Sheboygan, Eileen Hoffmann of Sheboygan, Lisa (Nick) Gecan of Chicago, and Brad (Judy Nickel) Hoffmann of Kohler.
The family moved to Adell in 1976, and after retirement from teaching, Lloyd and Wilma founded the Rusticraft Company in Adell, which manufactured framed art prints for gift shops throughout the Midwest. Lloyd also served on the Sheboygan County Board for two years and was active in his community. He loved golf, gardening, and his two granddaughters, Audra and Ava Hoffmann of Kohler. On summer days, he could often be found sitting beneath his garden pergola, enjoying the birds, the flowers, a fire, and a "toddy for the body."
He is survived by his four children, two granddaughters, his feline companion, Miss Kitty, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billie Lou, who passed away on November 22, 1996. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Robert, and brothers- and sisters-in-law on the Hoffmann and Kuecker sides of the family.
In celebration of Lloyd's life family and friends are welcome to gather from 10 Am until 12 Noon at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service, 123 South St., Plymouth. A private family burial service will take place next to his wife in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Adell.
The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurses Association, Ashley Bohnhoff, RN, and the staff at Memorial Hospital and Aurora Plymouth Clinic, along with Dr. Gregory Grose and Dr. Mark Sharon, for taking such good care of Lloyd in his later years. Also, they'd like to thank his home caregivers, Jean and Hanna Coulson, and his neighbor, Milton Lopez, for making his daily life more comfortable.
Memorials in Lloyd's name may be directed to the .
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 23, 2019