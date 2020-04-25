|
|
Lloyd R. Mueller
Plymouth, MN - Age 94, formerly of Rhinelander WI, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2020. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, he married Loretta Stokke of DeKalb, IL in 1954. Lloyd proudly served on a US Navy Destroyer, the USS Bancroft, during WWII as an electrician. After his military service, he graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. Lloyd spent the majority of his career in banking and the years immediately preceding his retirement was self-employed as an accountant for many small businesses in the Rhinelander, WI area. Lloyd, who cherished his wife and family, was compassionate and giving throughout his life. He loved telling stories of how he met Loretta and reminisced about life events that touched his heart and made him laugh. He enjoyed reading, The Lawrence Welk Show, gardening and Johnsonville Brats. He and his wife Loretta enjoyed numerous years attending ship reunions with the Tin Can Sailors. He maintained a great sense of humor through his final days. He was one to be more concerned about others than himself. He was preceded in death by his wife Loretta; parents, Rudie and Marie; sister and brother-in-law, Lois (John R. "Link") Lindquist. Survived by children, Bruce (Terri) of Barron WI, Sharon (Russ) Lewellen of Minnetonka MN, Brian (Sherry) of Wildwood MO; grandchildren, Bryan (Savannah), Brett, Kourtney (Ken), Cole, Heather, Megan, Blake; brother, Ted (Beverly); sister-in-law, Norma Wiegartz; brother-in-law, Richard (Laurel) Stokke and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Lloyd is where he prayed to be one day - with family and friends that have passed before him and to dwell in the house of his Lord forever.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020