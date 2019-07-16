|
|
Lloyd W. "Rusty" Fritz
Plymouth - Lloyd W. "Rusty" Fritz, age 88, of Plymouth, passed away on Monday (July 15, 2019) at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
He was born in Greenbush on July 2, 1931, a son of the late William Sr. and Alma (Behr) Fritz.
Rusty attended Plymouth grade schools.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, serving our country for 16 months on the front line as a Sergeant.
On May 1, 1955, he married Estella Gill in Plymouth.
Rusty drove truck for Lensmire Cheese Company, he also worked for the City of Plymouth, Asplundh Tree Company, and in retirement he delivered mail for many years to local businesses.
He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, miniature bowling, watching wrestling, the Packers, Brewers, and spending time with his loving family.
Survivors include: Five Children: Karen Fritz, Donna Bonnett, Gary Fritz, Kevin (Wendy) Fritz, and Mike Fritz, all of Plymouth; 7 Grandchildren; 22 Great-grandchildren; Sister: Gloria "Tootie" (Myron) Ellis of Gurnee, IL; Sisters-in-law: Joyce Fritz of Kiel and Ruth Ann Fritz of Plymouth; Man's best friend: Booker; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: His wife: Estella; Daughter: Nancy Daigle; and Brothers: Bennie Fritz and William Fritz Jr.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday (July 19, 2019) at 1:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, will officiate. Burial will be in Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery. The Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post 5612 will conduct military rites following the committal services at the cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Friday (July 19) at the Suchon Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Lloyd's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to Orange Cross Ambulance, Plymouth Police, Dr. Michael Barry, Sharon Richardson Home Hospice and Sharon Richardson Hospice Center staff, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Rusty.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 16 to July 17, 2019