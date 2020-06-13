Lois A. Loose
Sheboygan - Lois A. Loose, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Lois was born April 6, 1936, in Sheboygan, to the late Frederick and Irene (Grohskopf) Bender. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School. On September 5, 1959, she married Roman A. Loose at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. Roman preceded her in death in July of 2006. Over the years, Lois was employed at Kohler Company, Calumet Dutch Packing Company, the Sheboygan Clinic and Quality Cleaning before retiring from the Sheboygan County Courthouse.
Lois is survived by her four sons, Tracy (Debra) Loose, Peter (Sandra) Loose, Scott Loose (special friend, Sherry Kuehlmann) and Kenneth (Kim) Loose; two daughters, Deborah Wappler and Virginia Wappler (special friend, Mark Feustel); twelve grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her sister, LaVerne Sacks. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Roman, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynn (William) Kono, one granddaughter, Tanya Wappler and one daughter-in-law, Julee Loose.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church (1634 Illinois Avenue, Sheboygan) with Rev. Don Johnson officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, at the church, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sheboygan Progressive Health Care Center, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Orange Cross.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.