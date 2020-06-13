Lois A. Loose
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. Loose

Sheboygan - Lois A. Loose, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Lois was born April 6, 1936, in Sheboygan, to the late Frederick and Irene (Grohskopf) Bender. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School. On September 5, 1959, she married Roman A. Loose at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. Roman preceded her in death in July of 2006. Over the years, Lois was employed at Kohler Company, Calumet Dutch Packing Company, the Sheboygan Clinic and Quality Cleaning before retiring from the Sheboygan County Courthouse.

Lois is survived by her four sons, Tracy (Debra) Loose, Peter (Sandra) Loose, Scott Loose (special friend, Sherry Kuehlmann) and Kenneth (Kim) Loose; two daughters, Deborah Wappler and Virginia Wappler (special friend, Mark Feustel); twelve grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her sister, LaVerne Sacks. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Roman, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynn (William) Kono, one granddaughter, Tanya Wappler and one daughter-in-law, Julee Loose.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church (1634 Illinois Avenue, Sheboygan) with Rev. Don Johnson officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, at the church, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send online condolences.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sheboygan Progressive Health Care Center, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Orange Cross.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved