Lois A. Wehmeyer
Sheboygan - Lois Ann Wehmeyer (nee Augustine) passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, of natural causes on April 8, 2020 at Sunny Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Sheboygan, WI. She was truly an 83-year old "teacher" and inspiration!
Lois was born on May 29, 1936 to the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Brandl) Augustine. A lifelong resident of Sheboygan, Lois attended St. Peter Claver Catholic School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1954. On June 24, 1961, she married the love of her life, Donald N. Wehmeyer, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Lois worked at Citizens Bank in Sheboygan until she and Don started a family in 1962. Caring for her family became her career and passion after that.
Lois was a lifelong member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially painting. She also played the accordion and harmonica. Lois loved camping, walleye fishing with Don, and especially going up north to the cottage in Arbor Vitae, WI with her family. She liked to play sheepshead and many other card games. Above all, she loved spending time with Don and their kids and grandkids and visiting with family and friends. Going out for breakfast with Don was a favorite past time.
When she was no longer able to get around, Lois spread her faith and love by giving out hundreds of Guardian Angel and St. Michael prayer medals to everyone that entered her life. The Blessed Mother and Lois had a very special personal relationship.
Lois is survived by her daughters Jenny (Scott) Wiese of Grafton, WI and Julie (Rick) Wentz of Sheboygan, WI; grandchildren Benjamin (Lauren) Wiese, Sarah Wentz, and Emilee Wiese; niece Bonnie (Tom) Pearson; and grandnephew Tom Duzinski; special friends Gloria Toutenhoofd and Mary Beth Lamb; and numerous other friends and relatives. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Don; sister Edith and Brother-in-law Ray Pritzl; niece Linda and her husband Bob Moxley; and sister-in-law Jean and her husband Melvin Jurss, as well as other friends and family.
A special thank you goes out to all the AEarth [email protected] who helped Lois live as full a life as possible after Don passed away in 2008, including her special caregivers at Tender Hearts and Sunny Ridge Nursing Home.
Lois couldn't wait to dance with her husband, Don, again. We're sure that they're enjoying many waltzes and polkas together in heaven!
Due to current Covid-19 precautions, a funeral service will be scheduled at a later date. Afterward, Lois will be laid to rest at a private family gathering in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds will be used to support the , Catholic Relief Services, and the local food pantry at St. Peter Claver Parish in Sheboygan, WI. To honor Lois's wonderful spirit, please consider performing random acts of kindness in your community.
A God is not in far distant places, but in warm hearts and smiling [email protected]
