|
|
Lois E. Magray
Sheboygan - Lois E. Magray, age 70, of Sheboygan, passed away on March 10th, 2019 in the loving home of her two granddaughters, Tiffany and Kimberly Magray. Lois was a Valentine's Day baby, having been born on February 14th, 1949 in Hancock, Michigan to Lawrence and Eleanor (Dessallier) Joyal.
Lois enjoyed listening to music, bike riding, gardening, and playing dice with her close family and friends. We will miss her laugh and witty sense of humor the most.
Lois is survived by her children, Charles (Darbie) Magray, Tina (Jay) Magray, and Steve (Pa) Varges; as well as her grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Magray, Tiffany (David) Magray, Kimberly (Lonnell) Magray, Leviathan Magray, and Alexis Magray. She is further survived by her many great-grandchildren, six brothers, three sisters, many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Daniel Magray, four sisters, and one brother.
A Memorial Service for Lois will be held at 3 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, with Pastor DuWayne Hanke officiating. Family will greet visitors on Friday, at the funeral home, from 1 PM until the time of the service.
The family would like to personally thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their support and comfort given to Lois.
A memorial fund has been established in Lois's name.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 13, 2019