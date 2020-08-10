1/1
Lois Geltemeyer
Lois Geltemeyer

Sheboygan Falls - Lois Mary Geltemeyer, 81, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Lois was born on July 4, 1939, in Sheboygan, WI to Theodore and Mildred (Schneiderhan) Mountain. She was a graduate of Sheboygan North High School in 1957.

On August 8, 1959, Lois married Gene in St. Dominic's Catholic Church. Lois was employed at Sheboygan Falls High School for many years as a cook.

She was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls for 61 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a volunteer for the UAW, Partners in Literacy, at the polling booths, food pantry, and blood bank. She was a crossing guard in Sheboygan Falls for many years. She enjoyed walking with her dog, Callie, reading, and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gene; three sons, David (Jacqueline) Geltemeyer, James (Donna Klein) Geltemeyer, John (Carol) Geltemeyer; grandchildren, Heather Geltemeyer, Leesa (Austin) Dobschuetz, Jeff Geltemeyer, Hattie Geltemeyer, George Geltemeyer; great-grandchildren, Anabelle Holmes, Mileena Dobschuetz, Wyatt Kwiatkowski; sister-in-law, Joyce (Leo) Morgan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Mildred Mountain; and brother, Robert (Connie) Mountain.

A private memorial service will be held. A burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.

Family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

A memorial fund is being established in her name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Geltemeyer family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
