Lois H. Steitz


1944 - 2019
Lois H. Steitz Obituary
Lois H. Steitz

Sheboygan - Lois H. Steitz, 75, of Sheboygan, passed away on November 11, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Lois was born to the late John and Cecilia (Gerhartz) Williams on May 29, 1944 in Sheboygan. She graduated from Sheboygan South High School in the class of 1963. Lois was united in marriage to Edgar Steitz Jr. at St. Peter Claver Parish on January 30, 1965. Lois worked for many years at Ross Glove in the shipping room. She loved to paint and enjoyed the arts.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Steitz Jr.; parents; sister, Elizabeth Dragan and brother-in-law, Richard Fahres.

She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Fahres; brother, James (Sharon) Williams; brother-in-law, Anton (Joanne) Dragan Jr.; sister-in-law, Carol (Larry) Buchholz as well as nieces and nephews.

There will be a private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Lombardi Cancer Center and Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center ER.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
