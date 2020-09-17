Lois J. Grube
Kiel - Lois Jane Grube, 89, a life-long resident of Kiel, passed away peacefully and went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on September 16, 2020, at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home, Sheboygan, where she had been a resident for the past three months.
The former Lois Stewart was born on August 30, 1931 in Kiel. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alexander and Rose (Gagnon) Stewart, and was a 1949 graduate of Kiel High School. On June 25, 1955 she was united in marriage to the late Kenneth Grube, at the First Presbyterian Church of Kiel, where she remained a member of the Church her entire life.
Lois worked for over forty (40) years at Sargento Cheese Co. and always fondly referred to it as her Sargento family. Upon her retirement, she was able to work her dream job for a number of years at the Kiel Elementary School as a part-time playground supervisor and helper in the school library.
She is survived by her four daughters: Pam (Al) Herr of Sheboygan, Candice "Putsy" Baker of Sheboygan, Tami (Kevin) Stauss of Plymouth and Melissa (Ross) Knier of Eagle River, Alaska: two sons; Kevin (Laure) Grube of Kiel, and Bryan Grube of West Des Moines, Iowa: son-in-law; Syl Volm of Campbellsport; nineteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her extended family: Charles Baker, Jane Grube, James Passmore, and David Wieners, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny, daughter, Debbie Volm, her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made in Lois's name to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home, Field of Dreams Assisted Living Facility, Community Care, and Heartland Hospice for the genuine compassion and care they selflessly offered to our mother.
Also, a special thank you to Leo and Elaine Anhalt, Dale and Beverly Heinen, Keith Haus, and Nadine Guckheisen for the kindness and friendship they shared with our mother over the years.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.