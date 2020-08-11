Lois J. Powalisz
Plymouth - Lois J. Powalisz, 81, of Plymouth, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with her loving family beside her.
Lois was born on December 17, 1938 in Milwaukee a daughter to the late George and Alma (Wagner) Kaminski. She grew up in Bay View and graduated from Bay View High School. She was married to John J. Powalisz in Milwaukee. Lois was employed by the Stemper Company, Astronautics Corporation, and retired in 2000 as an account clerk for the City of Milwaukee. She and her sister Sharon, came to Plymouth in 2005 to be closer to family members. Lois and Sharon, aka "The Sisters", were very close and spent almost all of their time together. Some of their favorite things to do together were going out to eat and watching TV shows, especially American and British comedies and mysteries. Lois had a variety of other interests which included an extensive egg collection that she received as gifts from family and friends. She enjoyed gathering with family and friends and spending vacations with them. She loved watching her grandchildren doing various activities and also enjoyed her "grandpets."
Lois is survived by her three children, Lance Powalisz of Land O' Lakes, WI, Dawn (Dan) Powalisz-Trochlell of rural Adell, WI, and Nadine (Rob) Johnson of West Blocton, AL; four grandchildren, Calum Powalisz-Trochlell, Parker Powalisz-Trochlell (Ashleigh Brooks), Maya Powalisz-Trochlell (Payton Schneeberg) and Lisa Schabo (Eric Hallin); her sister with whom she resided, Sharon Kaminski of Plymouth; a brother, Dave (Barb) Kaminski of Bloomington, MN; a niece, Amy Kaminski; a nephew, Brett Kaminski, and her dear friends Jan (Frank) Kloss of Waterford, WI and the Girls from Indiana. Along with her parents and former husband she was preceded in death by a niece Lisa Kaminski.
It was Lois's wish to be cremated and a family gathering in her memory to be held at a later date.
Lois's family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to those who cared for her during her illness, especially Dr. Matthews and his medical team, Dr. Barnes, Dr. Wolfert, Dr. Horth, Dr. Haasch, and the St. Nicholas Home Health and Hospice.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family.
