Lois Kosky - Kale
Glouster, OH - Lois Kale passed away at her home in Glouster, Ohio on Thurs July 30th with her husband by her side. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph A. Schneider, her dear nephew Andrew Hoefler, and her first husband Michael Kosky.
Lois is survived by her husband of 25 years Tom Kale, Son Anthony Kosky (Ashley) Huntersville, NC. Her dear mother Audrey Schneider of New Holstein, WI. 3 sisters & 2 brothers, Diane Schuh (Mark) Kiel, Brenda St Pierre (Robert) New Holstein, Karen Hoefler (Steven) Kiel, Joseph R. Schneider Appleton, Daniel Schneider (Jan) Oconomowoc, and a very special God-Son, Adam Schuh (Sheboygan). Numerous nieces and nephews and Tom's family who loved her dearly.
Lois Ann Schneider-Kosky-Kale was born on June 12, 1958 in Chilton. She is the daughter of Audrey Schneider and the late Joseph A. Schneider. She attended New Holstein High School and graduated in 1976. She then went on to get a degree in Cosmetology at the Appleton Cosmetology College. Lois married Michael Kosky on Sept 18, 1982. They made their home in Cleveland, OH then moved to the Columbus, OH area. Michael passed away in 1993. Lois met Tom, her current husband in 1995 they have been together for 25 years; they married on July 5, 2008. Lois worked 25 years before retiring from the Columbus City Schools. She worked at South Mifflin Elementary and they all knew her as Miss K then Mrs. K she loved the children and the staff. Lois had a big heart she was always taking things in to share with the staff and kids. After 25 years she retired and moved to the country, she really loved the peacefulness there. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice of Jackson, Ohio who took exceptional care of Lois these last several weeks since her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Visitation: Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
