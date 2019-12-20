|
Lois M. Vowinkel
Sheboygan Falls - Lois M. (Schmidt) Vowinkel, 98, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Faith Home. She was born on December 30, 1920, in Seymour, Indiana, to Oscar and Bertha (Kleinmeyer) Schmidt. Following her mother's death when Lois was 7, she was raised by an aunt and uncle in Sheboygan. Lois was a 1939 graduate of North High School. She and Jack (John) Vowinkel were married on September 27, 1944.
After her marriage Lois devoted herself to homemaking, raising children and volunteering. After raising her family, she worked first as a legal secretary and then as an administrative assistant with the local John Hancock Insurance Agency until her retirement. Lois was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church serving in many roles until nearly 90. She especially valued meeting with her bible study group in her home in later years while caring for Jack. Lois was a charter member of the Sheboygan Falls United Fund, serving 15 years as executive secretary. She was a 30-year member of the Sheboygan Chapter of People to People and helped start the AFS program in Sheboygan Falls. Lois and Jack hosted the city's first foreign student from the program. They also sponsored one of the first South Vietnamese War refugees who came to the county after serving as a pilot in the war. He and his family still call her Mom. Lois also volunteered at Maywood Environmental Center where she enjoyed leading school tours of making maple syrup.
The family cottage at Lake Ellen was a special place for Lois and Jack and they enjoyed sharing it with family and friends. The grandchildren have many special cottage memories of swimming, boating, roasting hot dogs and marshmallows and learning to play cribbage. They loved her Christmas cookies and were often caught sneaking them.
Lois loved new experiences. She took German classes and learned to cross country ski in her 50's, played tennis into her late 60's and practiced yoga. Reading and crossword puzzles were part of her daily routine. She will be remembered for her kindness and dedication to helping others, as well as her spunk and determination.
Lois is survived by three children: Michael (Joan Quinn), Joan (Dennis) O'Grady and Mary (Bob Kranz); six grandchildren: Erika (Al) Van Ryzin, Darcy (Jamie) Brown, Alex (Amanda) Kranz, Zach (Kaitlyn) Kranz, Jamon Vowinkel and Ryan Vowinkel; five great grandchildren: Chloe, Alyssa, Shen, Adalie and Amelia.
Lois was preceded in death by Jack, her husband of 60 years, and siblings: Maurice Schmidt, Carl Schmidt, Ralph Schmidt, Doris Chandler and Helen Schmitt.
Lois' family thanks the staff of the Pine Haven Christian Home and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother and kindness to our family.
The family will hold a private memorial service. Additionally, a celebration of Lois' life is planned for summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Paul Lutheran Church (The Gathering Place), Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center or a .
