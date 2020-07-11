Lola "Carol" Ristow
Sheboygan - Lola "Carol" Ristow, 80, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at Sheboygan Health Services surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was born on December 22, 1939 in St. Louis County, Missouri to Fred Lowe and Lena Belle Brom.
Carol graduated from Berkeley Senior High, Missouri in 1958 and she moved to Sheboygan in 1963. Soon after she met her husband Gerald Ristow, and the couple was married at St. Paul's UCC on June 27, 1964. They were happily married for 56 years.
At the beginning of her career, after moving to Sheboygan, Carol worked as a receptionist at Kingsbury Brewery and Kohler General and then moved on to work as a manager at Quality Cleaning Service, retiring in 2001. She loved life (and Diet Pepsi) and enjoyed many activities such as baking bread, photography, golfing, camping, gambling at casinos with her friend Connie, and taking drives through Kohler-Andrae State Park. Above all, spending time with her family brought her the most joy.
Carol is survived by her husband Gerald; her three children Sandra (Paul) Entringer, Michael Ristow, and Susan (Mark) Heesacker and her grandchildren, Ashley (Max), Brianna, Jack, Alyse, Rose and Alex. She is also survived by her sisters LeeAnn Robbs and Kathy Wainwright, her sister-in-law Beatrice Ristow, her loved nieces and nephews, and her dear friend Connie Kaker, who became part of the family over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father- and mother-in-law Edgar and Marie Ristow, her step-father Anton Brom, her brother Fred Lowe Jr., and her brother-in-law Wayne Ristow.
Her loving heart, lively spirit, and witty sense of humor will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
A visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Masks are requested to be worn. Private interment will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.
A memorial fund is being established in her name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com
.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Sheboygan Health Services for their endless care and compassion. Also thank you to Dr. Schleevogt, Dr. Horth and Dr. Matthews for their support and care through the years.