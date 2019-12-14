|
Lonnelle R. Lenderts
Random Lake - Lonnelle Ruth Lenderts (nee Boom), age 92, of Random Lake, passed away peacefully Friday (December 13, 2019) at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake, where she was a resident since 2014.
She was born on June 24, 1927 in George, IA, a daughter of the late John and Nora (Schuldt) Boom.
On June 25, 1947, she married Merle Lenderts. The couple lived in St Paul, MN, Sioux Falls SD, Estherville, IA, and George, IA until they moved to Wisconsin in 1956.
Lonnelle graduated with a teaching degree from Westmar College in Le Mars, IA in 1952. She taught in Estherville, IA; at the Lafollette One-Room School in the Town of Sherman; at Pigeon River School in Sheboygan; and at various locations within the Random Lake School District. Lonnelle retired from teaching in 1987.
Lonnelle was a long time member of Zion United Methodist Church in Batavia, WI. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women in her local church as well as at the state level, where she served as UMW Treasurer for the State of Wisconsin. She enjoyed gardening, playing card and board games, assembling puzzles, quilting, and was also an avid bird watcher. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family
Survivors include her three children: Barbara (Neal) LaFleur, Dale (Martha) Lenderts, Jay Lenderts; Grandchildren: Rick (Emily) LaFleur, Christine Lenderts, Ben (Abby) LaFleur, John (Erin) Lenderts; and Great-grandchildren: Micah LaFleur and Sydney Lenderts. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Merle; Sister: Mary (Richard) Akkerman; Brother: Donald Boom; Infant brother: Robert Boom; Brother-in-law: Orval Lenderts; and Sister-in-law: Eunice Lenderts.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday (December 21) at 2:00 P.M. at Zion United Methodist Church in Batavia. Rev. Dan Verhagen, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Inurnment will take place in Zion United Methodist Cemetery following the services.
Family will greet friends at the CHURCH on Saturday (Dec. 21) from 12:00 Noon until time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Lonnelle's name.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Gables on the Pond and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and support given to Lonnelle.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019