Loretta D. Hoffman
Sheboygan - Loretta D. Hoffman, age 84, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. She was born in Sheboygan on February 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Victor and Elizabeth Belt Williams.
Loretta attended local schools in the Sheboygan area. On August 10, 1957 she was united in marriage to Vernon P. Hoffman in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death in 2008. Loretta was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed spending time with her family and trips to the casino.
Survivors include her two children, Carl Hoffman, of Sheboygan and Hope (Fred) Boeldt, of Cleveland, WI; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Shirley Nachtrab, of Missouri and Bonnie (Rodney) Howson, of Indiana. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Kevin Hoffman and her two daughters, Jacqueline Buhler and Wanda Lloyd.
In accordance to Loretta's wishes no services will be held. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020