Loretta "Lolly" M. TeRonde-Wade
Sheboygan - Lolly of Sheboygan, WI went to her heavenly home on April 20, 2020. Lolly was born May 27,1940 in Cedar Grove, WI to the late Christian and Helen (Lubbers) VanDeWege of Oostburg. She graduated from Oostburg High School in 1958.
She was united in marriage to David TeRonde on January 24, 1961 at Oostburg Reformed Church. They lived in Cedar Grove, Madison, Hackensack-NJ, Chicago, and Detroit area. They made their final home in Oostburg. David preceded her in death June 25, 1991. Lolly married Robert L. Wade March 12, 1994 at Oostburg Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death April 26, 2019.
Lolly owned Lolly's Floral and Gifts from 1974-1979. She also owned the Knotty Pine Restaurant from 1979-1999. She continued to share her talents at both The American Club and The Bull.
Lolly was active in both the Reformed and Presbyterian churches where she was a member. She especially enjoyed sharing her culinary skills in their kitchens. Following the loss of her son (Rodney) she started a support group for survivors of suicide within the office of MHA. In her 25 years as a facilitator she made many friends and helped many people through one of the most difficult times of their lives.
She is survived by her daughter Kristi & Robert Heimerl and granddaughters Ally and Dani of Sheboygan. Her stepchildren Robin & Stephanie Wade and grandchildren Carlos, Alecs, Maria and Karla of Los Angeles. Steven & McKenzie Wade and grandchildren Savannah, Lilly and Riley of Irvine, CA. Melody & Mark Tritschler and grandchildren Ashley, Jordon, Justin and Amanda of Shady Shores, TX and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Don & Lee VanDeWege of Oostburg and Mark VanDeWege of Plymouth. Her brother in laws Marc & Jean TeRonde of Gainseville, WI, Don & Karen TeRonde of Denver, CO and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Rodney TeRonde, husbands David TeRonde and Robert Wade, her parents Christian and Helen VanDeWege, her in laws Irwin & Carol TeRonde, Lucille & Howard Wade, sister in law Debbie VanDeWege and nephew Paul TeRonde.
Special thanks to Dr Alexander, Dr "Woody", Dr Mercy, Sheboygan Fire Department and EMTs, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Emergency Room employees, Orange Cross EMTs and especially the staff at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. A special thank you also to her church family at Bethany Reformed Church and pastors Steve Bakker and Jon Garbison.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Until then, please continue to celebrate life and enjoy your loved ones!
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020