Lorraine A. Knier
Valders - Lorraine A. Knier, age 85, a resident of the town of Liberty, entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence.
Lorraine was born on August 26, 1933 in the town of Liberty, Manitowoc County. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Ida Borgwardt Luebke. She attended Valders High School and graduated with the class of 1950. On October 18, 1952 she married Kenneth G. Knier. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2019. Lorraine was a devoted homemaker, a skilled seamstress; meticulously crocheted numerous doilies; and an excellent cook and baker. She served on the Valders School Board, participated in CESA 9 as an aide, and was the chief inspector of elections for the Town of Liberty. She also was a member of the Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. Above all, Lorraine enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends-especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Paul (Carol) Knier D.V.M., Oshkosh; Philip (Georgeann) Knier, Manitowoc; and Mark (Mary Ann) Knier, Newton; four daughters, Ann (Jeffrey) Leifer, Manitowoc; Kay (Guy) Vogel, Branch; Carol (Dennis) Hammel, Valders; and Judith (Jamie) Pomeroy, Hilbert; her Swiss son, Rudolphe (Helen) Vuille, Switzerland; 20 grandchildren, Rachael (Rob), Valerie (Ben), Christopher (Sarah), Jason (Cindy), Ryan (Rikki), David (Erin), Kate (Chad), Justin, Kirsten (Dano), Katrina (Jake), Karissa (Zach), Joel (Annie), Brandon (April), Vanessa (Greg), Gabriel (Ashley), Adrian (Matt), Desiree (Jason), Deidre (Jason), Lydia (Tyler), and Benjamin (Amanda); 26 great grandchildren, Josie, Lita, Lewis, Ramona, Chloe, Riley, Samantha, Michael, Londynn, Hudson, Jonah, Charlotte, Eli, Frederick, Daniel, Cody, Dominic, Oliver, Thatcher, Carter, Emmett, Annabelle, Savannah, Addison and one expected great grandchild; one sister: Lois Ann Meyer, Sheboygan; nieces nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth; her parents: Martin and Ida Luebke; her parents-in-law: George and Hildegard Knier; brother-in-law: Donald Meyer; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Lillian (Arno) Hickman and Kathleen (Frederick) Herr; and brother-in-law: Ronald Knier.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11303 Wehausen Road in the Town of Liberty. Rev. Gregory Pope will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the staff of Heartland Hospice and caregiver Al from Good People for his compassionate care and the dedicated service of the St. Nazianz First Responders in our time of need.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019