Lorraine Abel
Elkhart Lake - It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine Dorothy Abel, rural Elkhart Lake, announces her passing Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center at the age of 87 years. Lorraine is lovingly remembered by her husband of 31 years, Milton G. Abel, her daughter Bonny Whitman, her stepchildren, Kenneth (Valerie) Abel, Carolyn (Norman) Hoefert, Kathleen (James) Hollingsworth, Mary (Richard) Schweitzer, James Abel and Nancy (Ronald) Loehr, her 3 grandchildren, her 9 step grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, and many friends and relatives.
Born January 19, 1933, in Sheboygan, WI, she was the daughter of the late Lester M. Lutz and Louise (Henschel) Lutz. She is preceded in death by her sister Lois Ann (Roger) Spindler and son Dennis Thiedeman. Lorraine was a Kiel High School graduate. When Lorraine was younger she worked at Siebken's taking the train from Kiel to Elkhart Lake, she also worked at the movie theater in Kiel, and waitressing, later employed for over 20 years with Tecumseh Products in New Holstein.
On February 10, 1990 she married Milton Abel at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kiel. She was an active member of the Sheboygan North Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Lorraine enjoyed meeting people in her public ministry of which she was an active member since June 2, 1974. In her free time she enjoyed daily Bible reading, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. Lorraine took great pride in her home and caring for her children. She had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center for the compassion and care shown to Lorraine and her family during her short stay. A memorial service will be given at a future date on Zoom. Please contact the family for connecting online for the service. Condolences may be sent through Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home at www.meiselwitzfh.com
More details of the service will be added as they are planned.