Lorraine B. Brendel
Random Lake - Lorraine B. Brendel passed away early Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake. She was 97 years old.
Lorraine was born August 15, 1922 in the town of Sheboygan, the daughter of William and Hertha (nee Damrow) Rohde. On January 24, 1942, she was united in marriage with Roland Brendel in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death in 1994 after over 50 years of marriage. The couple raised their family in the Sheboygan area, where Lorraine worked as a dietician at St. Nicholas Hospital for many years.
A longtime member of The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Lorraine was involved with making crochet lap covers for the elderly. She enjoyed making crochet dish cloths, afghans and doilies and as well as working with beads. She made many beautiful doilies which will be cherished by her loved ones. She also loved playing cards and cooking and baking, especially for the holidays.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Kim (Florian) Kielbicki of Sheboygan and daughter-in-law Geri Brendel of Howards Grove. She is further survived by grandchildren: Lori (Dean) Reinemann, William Zankl, Lisa (Aron) Hoffman, and Cameron Kielbicki; great-grandchildren: Amber, Ashley, Madison, Makenzie, Jase, Gavin, Eli and Riley; her brother Wm. Allen (Beverly) Rohde, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roland, son Larry Brendel, daughter Geraldine Beaudoin, infant son Billy Brendel, her parents William and Hertha Rohde, sisters Wilma (Al) Dimmer and Berniece (Alton) Klein and nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 3027 Wilgus Ave. in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday from 11:00AM - 12:00 noon. She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler. Your cooperation is appreciated in following the recommendations of the CDC; you are asked to maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer, and wear a face mask or covering while attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer.
A special thank you to the staffs of Gables On The Pond and Allay Hospice for all the care they provided.
Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.