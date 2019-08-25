|
Lorraine Casper
of rural Chilton "Marytown" - Lorraine Casper, 84, of rural Chilton "Marytown" passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton.
She was born May 7, 1935, the daughter of the late Alois and Eleanor Stephany.
Lorraine attended St. Joe Catholic Grade School in St. Joe and graduated in 1953 from New Holstein High School. On June 5, 1954, she married Ambrose Casper at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joe.
She, along with her husband and family farmed the Casper homestead in the Town of Calumet. She worked a short time at Chilton Metal Products.
Lorraine enjoyed spending time with her family at the cabin up north. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards with her friends and traveling with her husband.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown where she was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Survivors include three children, Ron (Deb) Casper of Kiel, Judy (Ed) Mathes of Hilbert and Allen (Carrie) Casper of Marytown; six grandchildren, Angela Casper (special friend, Ryan Fike), Jewel (Mike) Scharenbroch, Mary Beth (Erick) Reynoso, Chad Mathes (special friend, Tami Zwicky), Brad (Melissa) Mathes, Crystal (Chris) Lendved; seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Landon, Grant, Kinleigh, Greyson, Isabel and Rose and her sister-in-law Caroline Stephany of Fond du Lac. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Alois and Eleanor Stephany; her husband Ambrose; brother, George Stephany and sister, Angeline (Wilfred) Korb.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, N10232 County Road G, New Holstein, WI 53061 "Marytown". Fr. Gary Wegner OFM Cap. will officiate. Inurnment will take place in the parish cemetery.
Family and friends may call at Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061 on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Visitation will also be held at St. Mary's Church Friday morning , 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.
A prayer service will be held at the funeral home Thursday evening at 7:30 PM.
For additional information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home, New Holstein, (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019