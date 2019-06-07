Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Town of Wilson, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Town of Wilson, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Gartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine E. Gartman


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine E. Gartman Obituary
Lorraine E. Gartman

Town of Wilson - Lorraine E. Gartman, age 91, of the Town of Wilson passed away at home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Lorraine was born to the late Erwin Sr. and Hulda (Kraemer) Fritsch on May 13, 1928. She was a lifelong resident of the Town of Wilson and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Wilson. Lorraine was united in marriage to Lloyd Gartman on August 2, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Wilson. They recognized their 70th wedding anniversary before Lloyd passed away in August of 2017. Lorraine was dedicated to her faith, family and the farm; and in that order.

Lorraine is survived by one son, David (Clare) Gartman of Sheboygan; three grandsons, Anthony (Michelle) Gartman of Sheboygan, Ryan (Kimberly) Gartman of Random Lake, and Kevin Gartman of Sheboygan; four great-grandchildren, Justin Gartman, Monica Gartman, Sorrell Anderson, and Izaiah Anderson; brother, LeRoy (Sandy) Fritsch; sisters-in-law, Arlyn Fritsch, Jane Fritsch and Edith Gartman. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, parents, brothers Harvey Erwin Jr. (Gloria) Fritsch and Jerome Fritsch and three brothers-in-law Reuben, Louis and Leonard.

A funeral service will be held for Lorraine at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Wilson with Rev. Shane Cota officiating. There will be a time of visitation at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.

Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Wilson. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now