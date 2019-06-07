Lorraine E. Gartman



Town of Wilson - Lorraine E. Gartman, age 91, of the Town of Wilson passed away at home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Lorraine was born to the late Erwin Sr. and Hulda (Kraemer) Fritsch on May 13, 1928. She was a lifelong resident of the Town of Wilson and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Wilson. Lorraine was united in marriage to Lloyd Gartman on August 2, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Wilson. They recognized their 70th wedding anniversary before Lloyd passed away in August of 2017. Lorraine was dedicated to her faith, family and the farm; and in that order.



Lorraine is survived by one son, David (Clare) Gartman of Sheboygan; three grandsons, Anthony (Michelle) Gartman of Sheboygan, Ryan (Kimberly) Gartman of Random Lake, and Kevin Gartman of Sheboygan; four great-grandchildren, Justin Gartman, Monica Gartman, Sorrell Anderson, and Izaiah Anderson; brother, LeRoy (Sandy) Fritsch; sisters-in-law, Arlyn Fritsch, Jane Fritsch and Edith Gartman. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, parents, brothers Harvey Erwin Jr. (Gloria) Fritsch and Jerome Fritsch and three brothers-in-law Reuben, Louis and Leonard.



A funeral service will be held for Lorraine at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Wilson with Rev. Shane Cota officiating. There will be a time of visitation at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.



Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Wilson.