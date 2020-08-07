1/1
Lorraine Grams
Lorraine Grams

Sheboygan Falls - Lorraine Clara Grams, 93, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home.

Lorraine was born on April 26, 1927, in Town of Rhine, WI to Gerald and Aurelia (Siegmund) Wentz. She attended schools in the Sheboygan Falls area and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1945.

On January 12, 1946, Lorraine married Marvin at Plank Road United Church of Christ parsonage by Rev. Otto Menke in Sheboygan.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Joann (Tom) Schutte of Shawano; four grandchildren, Mike (Mary) Schutte, Dawn (Dave) Gosse, Julie (Roman) Katzer, Brian (Dawn) Schutte; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Gosse, Tanya (Jon) Scharinger, Chaise (Allie) Katzer, Roman (Farrah) Katzer III, Tiffany (Matt) Steffen; three great-great-grandchildren, Emerson Gosse, Annabelle Scharinger, Laila Steffen. She is further survived by four sisters, Dorothy (Warren) Arthur of Sheboygan Falls, Myra (John) Pfeifer of Glenbeulah, Vyra Thiel of Plymouth, Judith (Alton) Pfeifer of Sheboygan; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wentz; two brothers, Kenneth Wentz of Sheboygan, Clinton (Reda) Wentz of Villages, FL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents, Gerald and, Aurelia; son, William Grams; brother, Warren Wentz; and brother-in-law, Adrian Thiel.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, staff at Pine Haven Christian Communities and Dr. Hollingsworth for their compassionate care.

A private family inurnment will be held at Garden Terrace Mausoleum at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Grams family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
