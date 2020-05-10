|
Lorraine Helen Hermann, 87, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Lorraine was born August 10, 1932 in Chilton, Wisconsin to the late Gordon J. Zastrow, Sr. and Viola (Peik) Zastrow. Lorraine attended Bethlehem Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Central High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to David Hermann on April 16, 1955 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan and they enjoyed many years of happiness raising their five children before Dave's passing on March 10, 1993.
Lorraine spent 40+ years in the hospitality business. Her career included waitressing at Geno's Top of the 1st, Nino's, The Embers, Riverdale, and retiring from the American Club-Kohler. Her outgoing personality and strong work ethic were qualities that provided her with many lifelong friends and much success over the years. She was definitely a people person and she enjoyed meeting and serving others.
Lorraine loved her family and her 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She supported them in all activities. Whether it was school plays, concerts, or sports of any kind, she was always there to cheer them on. She had the privilege to travel with each grandchild to Alaska over the years to visit her daughter Kay's family. The grandkids all loved their special time with Grandma.
Lorraine loved garage sales, earning her the nickname, "Rummage Rainy." She was always finding a bargain and whether she needed it or not, it ended up in her car. Her house was full of garage sale treasures, and all of her bargains were shared with family and friends. Lorraine loved challenging anyone in card games and was always the one to beat. She especially loved Sunday night card games with her sisters and brothers, in recent years, at her nephew Greg's house.
Lorraine treasured her family and friends and would do anything to help people out. She always had a fully stocked refrigerator and candy drawer. No one ever left her house empty-handed.
Lorraine was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years and then Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She also loved summer church services at Church in the Pines at Kohler-Andrae State Park. She believed in not only practicing her faith, but living it. She loved praising her Lord and was an excellent Christian example to all. Her giving heart and her listening ear are things she will be remembered for.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, David, her parents, Gordon Sr. and Viola, her brothers, Harold, Earl, and Gordon Jr. and her sister, Gladys. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Tim) Cullen and their children, Darin, Brendan, and Kaitlin; Kay Peterson and her children, Michael (Alina), Kelsey (Antonio), and Holly (David); Mark Hermann and his children, Luke (Stephanie) and Sara; Wendy (David) Ames and their children, Sam, Calli, and Jacob; and Michael (Beth) Hermann and their children, Hans, Paul, Mark, and Anna. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Blaze, Storm, Ice, and Rain Rubeo, Owen Ellis, Finley and Fielder Hermann, Amalio Ramos, and Evelyn Kennedy. She is also survived by her sisters, Millie (Dennis) Wendt, Irene (Ed) Basar, Joyce (Frances) Coates and sisters in law, Earlene Zastrow, Arlene Zastrow, and Emma Thieme.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds have been established in Lorraine's name at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Sheboygan Area Lutheran High School.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving care during this difficult time.
A private family service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park with a memorial gathering at a later date.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 10, 2020