|
|
Lorraine M. Hardenburgh
Plymouth - Lorraine M. Johnstone Hardenburgh, a proud and loving mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 54.
Lorraine was born on December 16, 1965 in Sheboygan a daughter to Thomas and Sandra (TerMaat) Johnstone. She attended schools in Batavia, Random Lake and Plymouth. Lorraine served in the US Army and following her service to her country was employed with various industries in Sheboygan County until a disability forced her retirement. Lorraine especially enjoyed the time spent with children and grandchildren along with her deep love for fostering dogs.
Lorraine is survived by her three children, Cassandra Parker of Tennessee, April Hall (spouse Josh Sonnenburg) of Sheboygan and Clayton Lindsay of Plymouth; twelve grandchildren; her mother and stepfather, Sandra (Roger) Berg of Florida; and her brothers and sister, Jeff Arndt of Florida, Shelli (Steve) Ashcraft of Florida and Shawn (Debi) Johnstone of Plymouth. Aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews along with other family and friends further survive. She was preceded in death by a brother Shane Johnstone.
A funeral service for Lorraine will be held 3 PM, Saturday, February 15 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Kristal Klemme officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 pm until the time of service at 3 pm.
Memorials in Lorraine's name are preferred.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020