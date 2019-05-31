|
|
Lorraine P. Baganz
Weston - Lorraine P. Baganz, age 80, formerly of Plymouth died peacefully on Monday evening, May 27, 2019 in Wausau after a 6 year battle with Leukemia.
Lorraine was born at the homestead of the late Otto (Kant) and Ruth (Titel) Kent on January, 25, 1939. She attended Rhine Center Grade School and proceeded to Kiel High School, graduating with the class of 1956. Lorraine was born during the end of the Great Depression and the start of World War II. She remembered her parents working hard, having large gardens to provide for the large families. Relatives would visit from the city to take home many fruits and vegetables exchanging coupons for shoes. Having 5 brothers made Lorraine very proud, each serving in a different branch of service (LET THE RIVALRY BEGIN!). In 1957, Lorraine met Gay Baganz, a young Marine just coming home from Korea and the 38th Parallel. He swept her off her feet and on July 14, 1958 they married in Waukegan, Ill. Gay preceded her in death on March 31, 2019. In the fall of 1959, their home started growing. They were blessed with the first of four boys. It seemed that every two years, space was made for a new baby. In 1964, finally a girl came into her life. What a joy she brought to their lives and perhaps a fight for the last chicken leg on the platter, became normal. Along with the many baseball games and practices in the park, keeping track of 5 children's schedules was quite a task. Having a daughter was a real joy after all the boys. Dance lessons, cheerleading and track meets became the norm for Lorraine. They were avid supporters of their children's passions and education including taking trips to visit their children in New York and Sweden. Finally, they were all on their own.
Lorraine had gone back to work after the youngest child had gone to kindergarten. GTE became her work family and she was blessed with 23 years of service as a Sales Account Executive for Western Wisconsin. After retiring from GTE with the job title of Senior Sales Account Executive in the Marketing Department in Wausau, she and her husband started a small business named Braganza's. Braganza's first started as a gift shop and then evolved to an online store. In 2002, they moved their business to Plymouth, WI; where they were joined with their oldest child to expand their business. In 2006, Lorraine and Gay officially retired.
While living in Wausau, Lorraine was active at Zion Lutheran Church and School serving on the Parent Teachers League, as well as the Concordia Guild, Lioness Club and the American Legion Aux. In Plymouth, she continued with the American Legion Aux, and the St. John's Ladies Bridge Club of Plymouth.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter: Darcy (Matthew) Yde, and their children: Lauren, Alex, Ryan and Sophie; four sons: Shawn Baganz (Joan), their children: Robert and Patrick (Holly); Shane Baganz (Kathy) and their children: Chelsea and Isabelle; Jodi Baganz, and Barry (Jissette) Braganza and their children: Bailey and Bianca; brother: Claude (Judy) Kent; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Pat Kent, Jelane Kent, Glorious Van Arsdel and Lahna Anhalt, and Virgil Navis. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Waiting for her in heaven was her husband of 60 years: Gay, her parents, Otto and Ruth Kent, brothers: Kenneth Kent, Dean (Shirley) Kent, Verne (Marianne) Kent and Russell Kent; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Otto and Eleanor Baganz; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Nancy Kent, Rueben "Bud" (Rhoda) Baganz, Norma (Gerald) Trapp, Rhea Navis, Charles Van Arsdel, Dale Anhalt, and infant brother-in-law: Garland.
A Funeral Service for Lorraine will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, (222 Stafford St., Plymouth). Officiating at the service will be Rev. Dennis Pegorsch and Rev. Nathan Meador. Burial will take place next to her husband at Schleswig Cemetery, Kiel. The family will greet relatives and friends at church from 9:00AM until 10:45AM.
A Celebration of Life for Lorraine will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at Trinity Lutheran Church (501 Stewart Ave, Wausau). Officiating at the service will be Rev. Dennis Pegorsch. The family will greet relatives and friends at church from 9:30AM until the time of service at 11:00AM
"Thank the Lord and all for taking a meaningful part of my Life"
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 31, 2019