Louis G. BorthPlymouth - Louis G. Borth, 75, of Plymouth, passed away Friday evening, November 27, 2020 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center where he had been residing.Born April 20, 1945 in Sheboygan, Louis was a son of the late Arleigh and Eva Swanson Borth. He attended Sheboygan area schools. On August 29, 1964, he was united in marriage to Charlene J. Lau at Zion Reformed Church.Louis was a supervisor for Tucumseh Products in Sheboygan Falls for 31 years before his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Evangelical free Church and the Salvation Army. He was also a member of the Badger Chapter of Coca Cola Collectors Club, the Eastern WI Stock Car Association, the National Coca Cola Collectors Club, UAW Local 459, also owned Louie's Bike Shop and was a facilitator for the WI Parkinson Association. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved very much.He is survived by his daughters, Cindi Reichgeld and Kelly (Nathan) Lombardo, both of Sheboygan and Kristin Barts, Menasha; his grandchildren, Matthew (Kallie) Lombardo, Laura Lombardo, Brandon Lombardo, Benjamin Lombardo, Emily (Adam) Fessler, Sarah (Zach) Schurer and Spencer (Larissa Kendall) Wanner; great grandchildren, Lily Frees, Stella Schurer and James Schurer; his brother, Niles Borth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Arleen (Harold) Heck, Dorothy (Al) Collins, Margie (Elmer) Schultz, Charles (Joyce) Borth, Ruthann (Jim) Johnson and Gene Borth; his son-in-law, Greg Reichgeld; in-laws, Darlyn Borth, Kay Borth, Edna (Andy) Lau, Elaine (Ed) Sweeney and Ronald Lau.Private family services will take place. Inurnment will be in Runkel Cemetery in Junction City at a later date.Memorials and condolences in Louis' name may be sent in c/o Olson Funeral Home, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Rocky Knoll and Compassus Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Louis' arrangements.