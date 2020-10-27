Louis "Louie" Raml
Sheboygan - Louis Raml was born on June 19, 1944 and passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 76. He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School with the class of 1962. Louie was united in marriage with Sandy Mahnke on January 31, 1981 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. During his working years he was employed by the Kohler Company for many years and then at Menzer Auto Supply until his retirement. Louie was an avid Packer fan, he enjoyed golfing, miniature bowling and loved spending time with his friends up north.
Louie is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter, Allison Edwards (significant other, Paul Wittrock); grandson, James Edwards; siblings, John (Mary) Raml and Charles (Cindi) Raml; sister-in-law, Lynn (Jeffrey) Frazier and their family, and best friends, Kevin (Mary Jo) Smith and their family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Raml.
Louie's wishes were that no formal services are to be held.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Aurora Hospice for their care of Louie.
